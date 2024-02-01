California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $55.09 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

