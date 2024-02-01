California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,022.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

