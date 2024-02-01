California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.18 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

