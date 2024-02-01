California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

