California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

