California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after purchasing an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of FORM opened at $38.77 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -430.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

