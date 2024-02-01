California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

