California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Sunrun worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,785,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

