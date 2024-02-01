California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,898 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Down 4.7 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.