California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,672 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lumentum by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.