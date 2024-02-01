California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,221 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.