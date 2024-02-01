California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Community Bank System worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

