Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,941,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

