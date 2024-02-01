Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.56.

NYSE:CP opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 253,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

