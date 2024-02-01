Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

