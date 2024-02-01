Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $89,578.82 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 32,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $89,578.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,479.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,357 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $113,318.18.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72.

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

Cano Health Trading Down 11.0 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,463,012 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

