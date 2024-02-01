Capital Power Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.65. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

