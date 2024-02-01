Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of Carter’s worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRI opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

