Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.50 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

