Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.