Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE:CLS opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

