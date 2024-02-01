Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CLS stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

