Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

TSE:CVE opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0124481 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

