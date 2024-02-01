Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.00. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

