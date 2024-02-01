Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.26

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 7824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,180,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Central Securities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

