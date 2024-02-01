Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

CDAY opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

