Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $161.01 and last traded at $159.57, with a volume of 29863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.03.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.