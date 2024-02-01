Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $161.01 and last traded at $159.57, with a volume of 29863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.03.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

