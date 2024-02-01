China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) versus NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Head-To-Head Review

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Health Industries has a beta of -20.17, meaning that its share price is 2,117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries -89.33% -0.33% -0.29% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -678.59% -174.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Health Industries and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China Health Industries and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $110,000.00 232.37 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.34 million ($0.94) -1.33

China Health Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Health Industries and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

China Health Industries beats NeuroSense Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Health Industries

(Get Free Report)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds. It also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, the company offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, it manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs, such as enema glycerini, umguentumacidi borici camphoratum, ge hong beriberi water, pelvic inflammation suppository, injury and paralysis tincture, indometacin and furazolidone suppositories, injury and rheumatism relieving paste, refining goupi cream, muskiness pain relieving paste, muskiness bone strengthener paste, matrine suppositories, ethacriding lactate solution, iodine tincture, mercurochrome solution, hydrogen peroxide solution, halcinonide cream, compound fluocinonide tincture, and policresulen vaginal suppository. The company primarily sells its products through sales personnel and sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

