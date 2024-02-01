Chris Zeal Buys 113,921 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Chris Zeal acquired 113,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,034.44).
Chariot Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.86 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.50 million, a PE ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).
Chariot Company Profile
