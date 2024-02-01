Chris Zeal Buys 113,921 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Chris Zeal acquired 113,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,034.44).

Chariot Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.86 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.50 million, a PE ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24).

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

