Chubb Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $19.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.38. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 156,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.