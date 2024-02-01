Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.28.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

NYSE:CB opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.38. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.