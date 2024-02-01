CIBC Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. Corporate insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

