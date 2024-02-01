Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 6391882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

