Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706,178 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,667 shares of company stock valued at $71,329,871 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

