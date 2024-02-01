Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,506.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 398,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 373,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 104,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 88,573 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

