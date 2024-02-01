Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 335,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 742.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,100 shares of company stock worth $10,214,272. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.