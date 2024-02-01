Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE CHCT opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

