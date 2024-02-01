Comparing Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cullinan Oncology and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.13%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.83%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -31.40% -29.84% TScan Therapeutics -521.60% -65.79% -36.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 34.20 $111.21 million ($3.74) -4.05 TScan Therapeutics $16.93 million 14.43 -$66.22 million ($2.46) -2.08

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than TScan Therapeutics. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats TScan Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

