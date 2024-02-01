Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 6,903 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 221.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $634.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

