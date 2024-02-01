Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

