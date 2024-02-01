Contrasting Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $8.02 billion 11.02 $1.39 billion $1.83 67.98 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Blackstone has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackstone and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 1 10 7 0 2.33 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone presently has a consensus target price of $117.81, suggesting a potential downside of 5.31%. Given Blackstone’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackstone is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 17.34% 17.30% 7.24% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Summary

Blackstone beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, infrastructure, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The firm considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe, North America and Central America.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

