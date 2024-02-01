Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.19.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

CTS opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5805627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.