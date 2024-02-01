Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 315 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $615.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $634.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.