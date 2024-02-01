CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

