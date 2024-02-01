Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) CAO Sells $33,463.39 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 3.8 %

CVLG opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

