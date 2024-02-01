Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) CAO Sells $33,463.39 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 3.8 %
CVLG opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $57.57.
Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Covenant Logistics Group
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.