Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $148.43 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.