Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

