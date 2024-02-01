Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CCI opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
