CyberArk Software (CYBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

CYBR opened at $233.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $241.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9,638.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

