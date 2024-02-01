DA Davidson Comments on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

