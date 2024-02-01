DA Davidson Comments on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 54.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

